Nalasopara: Tourist Vehicle, Private Car Catch Fire In Shirdi Nagar Due To Firecracker Bursting; Video Surfaces | X

A tourist vehicle and a private car reportedly caught fire in the Shirdi Nagar area of Nalasopara East on Saturday, allegedly due to firecrackers being burst nearby.

According to news agency IANS, the incident occurred in Shirdi Nagar, where the vehicles were engulfed in flames, triggering concern among local residents. A video purportedly showing the incident has also surfaced on social media.

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The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by firecrackers being burst in the vicinity. However, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed.

Firefighters Rush To Spot, No Injuries Reported

Following the incident, firefighters rushed to the location and began efforts to bring the blaze under control. Following the incident, no injuries were reported so far.

However, the extent of damage to the vehicles and whether any nearby property was affected remain unclear.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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