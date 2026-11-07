Thane: Police Escort Vehicle Catches Fire Outside Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s Bungalow In Louiswadi; VIDEO |

Thane: A police escort vehicle caught fire outside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s bungalow in the Louiswadi area of Thane on Friday night, triggering a commotion at the spot. No casualties or injuries have been officially reported so far.

Video Shows Panic Due To Fire Incident

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A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing white smoke billowing from the vehicle as police personnel and local residents gather around it. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

The incident comes just hours after a fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building in Ghatkopar East on Friday evening, leaving three people injured. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the blaze under control after more than two hours of firefighting operations. Residents were evacuated, while a search operation was launched to check whether anyone remained trapped inside.

Fire Breaks Out On 20th Floor Of Ghatkopar Building

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According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 8.08 pm in a flat on the 20th floor of Royal Altezza Palace on Vallabh Baug Lane in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar. Fire Brigade personnel, Mumbai Police, Public Works Department officials and ward staff rushed to the building and began rescue and firefighting operations. The blaze was classified as a Level 2 (major fire) at 8.52 pm.

Fire officials suspect that firecrackers, possibly rockets burst during Diwali celebrations, may have triggered the blaze. However, the cause has not yet been officially established.

3 Injured, Residents Evacuated

A fire officer said the blaze was brought under control and residents were evacuated to safety. One of the injured, identified as Sainath Awale (45), suffered 27 per cent burns and was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, where he is reported to be stable.

The other two injured, Nirav Lodaya (34) and Rajesh Lodaya (47), were admitted to Zynova Hospital and are also stated to be stable.

A search operation was initiated after the evacuation to ascertain whether anyone was trapped inside the building. The exact cause of the Ghatkopar fire will be determined following an investigation. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also visited the site during the night to take stock of the situation.

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