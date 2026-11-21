Nalasopara East: Major Fire Breaks Out In Sai Drishti Building's Fourth-Floor Flat, Firefighters Battle Blaze For 2 Hours To Evacuate Residents Safely | X / IANS

​Vasai: Amid recurring incidents of building fires across various parts of the Vasai-Virar city area, a major fire broke out in a fourth-floor flat of the 'Sai Drishti' residential building in the Oswal Nagari area of Nalasopara East around 10:30 PM on Thursday. A major loss of life was averted as fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene in time and safely evacuated all residents of the building. However, household items inside the affected flat were completely reduced to ashes.

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​The fire suddenly erupted at night in Room No. 401 in 'C' Wing of Sai Drishti building in Oswal Nagari, Nalasopara East, belonging to Mukesh Jha, causing a stir in the locality. Locals promptly alerted the main fire station at Achole. Upon receiving the information, Achole fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. As household belongings caught fire, the intensity of the blaze escalated further.

​Seeing the fire escalate from moderate to severe, firefighters immediately deployed four hose lines to douse the flames. Considering the intensity of the fire, vehicles and personnel from the Phulpada fire brigade and the Nalasopara Shriprastha sub-fire station were also pressed into service for relief operations. A 64-meter-tall turntable ladder vehicle was also brought in.

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​After relentless efforts lasting about one and a half to two hours, firefighters succeeded in bringing the fire under control. There were no casualties in the incident, though significant financial loss occurred as all items in the house's hall and kitchen were burnt to ashes. A short circuit is preliminarily suspected to be the cause of the fire.