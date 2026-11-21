Visitors walk past an art installation "remembrance wall" at Marine Drive promenade which explore the stories of people whose lives have been changed by road crashes, for the public awareness, in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: Maharashtra records 42 road deaths daily, against a national daily average of 35, according to figures highlighted at the Transport Department’s World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims event on November 20.

Survivors, families and officials demanded safer roads and better emergency care. Among them was Goregaon resident Dadarao Bhidore, whose son Prakash died after hitting a pothole in 2015.

“My son was returning home on a bike from Bhandup when his vehicle hit a pothole and skidded. I lost my son for no fault of his. Since then, I have been filling potholes across the city because I do not want another parent to lose their child,” Bhidore said.

Father Turns Grief Into Road Safety Campaign

He began with paver blocks, switching to cold-mix asphalt after the use of paver blocks stopped in 2018. His Prakash Foundation has around 40 volunteers.

“We have filled around 3,500 potholes across Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. Small potholes are often difficult to spot but can lead to serious accidents. We are now happy that cement concrete roads are being constructed,” he said.

Shrirampur survivor Yogesh Dandge, who lost both legs in an overspeeding accident and works as a delivery executive, told students: “Speed may feel thrilling, but it can have a devastating impact.”

Maharashtra Ranks Sixth In Road Deaths

Maharashtra ranks sixth in road deaths, with around 16,000 annually. Between January and September this year, it recorded 26,900 accidents and 11,300 deaths – 99 accidents and 42 fatalities daily. During 2014-2024, it registered 4,09,581 accidents, 2,48,922 deaths and 3,20,440 injuries.

Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said: “The state sees a road accident fatality every 35 minutes.” He said an ambulance policy should be ready by month-end and speeding remained the main killer.

New Ambulance Policy Planned

An app and website will show ambulance availability, location, arrival times and charges. Trauma-care hospitals are proposed every 100km, with a fatality-reduction framework covering 11 districts.

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Mishaps (January-September)

Total accidents: 26,900

Total deaths: 11,300

Daily Average In Maharashtra

Accidents: 99

Deaths: 42

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