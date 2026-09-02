Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Biker Dies While Allegedly Overtaking Dumper Near Airoli Toll Naka

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died after his bike allegedly crashed into a dumper near Airoli Bridge while travelling towards Mulund | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: A 25-year-old biker died in a fatal road accident while allegedly attempting to overtake a dumper near the Airoli toll naka on the Mulund-bound stretch in the early hours of Wednesday, September 2.

The deceased has been identified as Gunjan Anil Mishra, 25, a resident of Amrutnagar, Ghatkopar West. According to the FIR registered by the Navghar police, Mishra was riding a motorcycle (MH 03 EY 5443) towards Mulund at high speed when the accident occurred at around 2.15 am.

Police Spot Accident Scene

According to the police, Head Constable Sachin Gajanan Chavan, attached to Navghar police station, was on night patrol with other personnel in a mobile van when they noticed a crowd gathered near the accident spot, shortly after the Airoli Bridge, on the southbound carriageway towards Mulund East.

An eyewitness, Vishal Praful Thakkar, 36, an Uber driver, told the police that he was travelling towards Mulund in his car (MH 03 EX 0249) when Mishra allegedly overtook his vehicle from the right at high speed.

Biker Crashes Into Dumper

Thakkar said Mishra then attempted to overtake a dumper from its left side. However, he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, which crashed heavily into the rear portion of the dumper.

The impact threw Mishra into the air and he sustained serious injuries. Police rushed him to Veer Savarkar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

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FIR Registered Under BNS Sections

Navghar police have registered an FIR under Sections 106(1), 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that Mishra's rash and negligent riding resulted in the fatal accident. Further investigation is underway.

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