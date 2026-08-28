Mumbai: Triple-Riding Biker Rams Into 2 Cops During Nakabandi At Dnyaneshwar Junction, 3 Arrested

Two police officers were injured after a motorcycle carrying three men allegedly crashed into them during a traffic check | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: Two police officers were injured after a speeding motorcycle allegedly rammed into them while police personnel were conducting a nakabandi to enforce traffic rules in central Mumbai on Wednesday night. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on August 26 at Dnyaneshwar Junction near R.A.K. Marg.

Police have registered a case against motorcycle rider Ibrahim Qadar Tamboli, 20, and his two pillion riders, Nikhil Somnath Jaiswar, 22, and Arman Firoz Khan, 19.

Police Nakabandi At Junction

According to the FIR, complainant Police Constable Jitendra Laxman Pardeshi, attached to the Crime Detection Team of R.A.K. Marg police station, was deployed for law-and-order duty from 8 am on August 26 in connection with Eid-e-Milad arrangements.

Police personnel were regulating traffic at the R.A.K. Marg four-road junction on the northbound carriageway from Zakaria Bunder Road towards Wadala station. Senior Police Inspector Vinod Tawde, night-duty Police Inspector Jitendra Kuwar, PI Aidaile, Police Sub-Inspector Shelar and other personnel were present at the spot.

At around 10.30 pm, police allegedly spotted a Bajaj Pulsar 220 being ridden at high speed with three persons on board. The motorcycle was also reportedly making a loud noise. When PI Kuwar and other police personnel signalled the rider to stop, Tamboli allegedly accelerated instead of stopping and rode the motorcycle towards the officers.

Two Officers Injured

The motorcycle allegedly hit PI Kuwar, causing an injury to his right leg. Tamboli then allegedly accelerated again and, a short distance ahead, rammed into Senior PI Vinod Tawde, who was deployed at the nakabandi.

Tawde fell to the ground and his head struck the footrest of another motorcycle parked nearby. He sustained serious injuries to the front of his head and right leg. He was immediately taken to Gleneagles Hospital in Parel in a government vehicle for treatment.

After the collision, the motorcycle also hit another two-wheeler that was stopped in traffic. Tamboli, Jaiswar and Khan fell onto the road along with their motorcycle. The three allegedly attempted to flee from the spot but were chased and apprehended by police personnel and taken to the police station.

Motorcycle Traced By Police

During questioning, police identified Tamboli as a resident of Gopinath Colony, S.P. Nagar, Dharavi; Jaiswar as a resident of Vallabh Building, 90 Feet Road, Dharavi; and Khan as a resident of Gopinath Colony, Shivneri Building, Khamadevi, Dharavi.

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Police also found that the motorcycle had no visible number plates at either the front or rear. Using the vehicle's chassis number and an e-challan machine, police traced the motorcycle to registration number MH-47-F-6556. Tamboli allegedly admitted that the motorcycle belonged to him.

A case has been registered against the three under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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