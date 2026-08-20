Mumbai Tragedy: 52-Year-Old Two-Wheeler Rider Dies After Crane Allegedly Rams Into Scooter In Mankhurd

Police have booked the crane driver after the fatal collision on Veer Jijamata Bhosale Marg in Mankhurd | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: A 52-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed after a crane allegedly rammed into his scooter on Veer Jijamata Bhosale Marg at MHADA PMGP in Mankhurd on August 18. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Narayan Shetty, a resident of Juhugaon, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

FIR Against Crane Driver

The Mankhurd police have registered an FIR against crane driver Sajid Ansari, 36, for allegedly driving the crane recklessly, negligently and at high speed while disregarding traffic rules.

According to the FIR, police constable Pravin Abasaheb Mane, 35, was on duty with his colleague on Beat Marshal 2 at around 11.15 am on August 18. While patrolling Beat No. 2, they noticed a traffic jam near Mayur Society, Building No. 101, on Veer Jijamata Bhosale Marg.

Victim Found Near Crane

On reaching the spot, Mane found that an ACE company crane (MH 43 CM 7638) had collided with an Activa scooter (MH 43 AK 9962). Shetty was found lying unconscious near the front left wheel of the crane. He had sustained serious injuries to his right hand and chest.

With the assistance of local residents Tohsif Khan, Sameer Shaikh and Sufiyan Khan, police immediately shifted Shetty to Shatabdi Hospital in an autorickshaw driven by Rais Shaikh. The damaged vehicles were subsequently moved to the roadside to clear the traffic.

Police detained Ansari, a resident of Jarimari in Kurla West, and took him to the police station for further investigation. Doctors at Shatabdi Hospital declared Shetty dead before admission.

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Further Investigation Underway

Following a preliminary investigation, Mankhurd police have registered a case based on Constable Mane's complaint under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, an official said.

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