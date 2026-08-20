Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Men Killed After Unidentified Speeding Vehicle Rams Scooter On Thane-Belapur Road; Driver Flees

Two men died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly crashed into their scooter near Pawane MIDC on Thane-Belapur Road | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 20, 2026: A 42-year-old man and his 61-year-old father-in-law were killed after their scooter was rammed by an unidentified speeding vehicle on Thane-Belapur Road near Pawane MIDC on Wednesday evening. The driver fled the spot without stopping to assist the victims and is now being traced by the Turbhe police.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Pancham Jaiswar (42) and his father-in-law Shivmurat Ramlochan Jaiswal (61), both residents of Khairane village.

According to the police, Raj was riding a TVS Scooty towards Thane with Shivmurat riding pillion. At around 7.15 pm, when they reached near the drain below Khairane Bridge in Pawane MIDC, an unidentified vehicle approaching from behind at high speed crashed into their scooter.

The impact threw both men onto the road, leaving them critically injured. They were rushed to a municipal hospital, but doctors declared them dead before treatment could be started.

Driver Flees Accident Spot

The unidentified driver fled immediately after the accident without providing assistance to the injured men or informing the police. The police are examining available information and are making efforts to identify and trace the vehicle and its driver.

“We have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are working to trace the vehicle involved in the accident. Prima facie, the accident appears to have occurred due to rash and negligent driving. We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have information about the vehicle to approach the police,” said a Turbhe police official.

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The Turbhe police have registered a case under Sections 106(1), 281 and 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, for allegedly driving rashly and negligently and causing the deaths. Further investigation is underway.

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