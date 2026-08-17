Navi Mumbai Accident: Motorcyclist Killed, 3 Injured After Speeding Innova Rams Into Vehicles In CBD Belapur | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed and three people were seriously injured after a speeding Innova car rammed into an autorickshaw and several other vehicles near the Uran Phata Bridge at CBD Belapur on Sunday afternoon. The Innova driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after the first collision and went on to hit three more vehicles.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Namdeo Kadam (36), while the injured are Ruchira Ravikant Talekar (44), Manisha Parekh (52) and Atul Parekh (52). CBD police have arrested the Innova driver, Hemant Ramesh Thanekar (61), and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Chain collision near Uran Phata

The accident occurred at around 3.15 pm when Talekar was travelling with her sister and brother-in-law in an autorickshaw from Kharghar towards Nerul.

According to police, the Innova (MH 04/JM 9122) came from behind at high speed and allegedly rammed into the autorickshaw.

The car then crashed into Kadam's motorcycle (MH 43/CN 9129). The impact was so severe that Kadam died on the spot. The Innova continued forward and collided with three other vehicles before coming to a halt, causing extensive damage.

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Police investigation underway

"The driver allegedly drove the vehicle at excessive speed and in a negligent manner, resulting in a chain of collisions. The investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident," said a CBD police official.

The three injured autorickshaw passengers were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police teams reached the spot soon after the accident, shifted the injured and removed the damaged vehicles to restore traffic movement.

The accused driver has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

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