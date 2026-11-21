Monkey Menace In Virar: Animal Creates Havoc At Global City Housing Society For 20 Days, Residents Urge Forest Department To Act | Representational image

​Virar: A monkey has been creating a ruckus in the Global City area of Virar, causing widespread panic among locals. According to residents, the monkey has been on a rampage in the Bachraj Lifespace housing society for the past 20 days.

​Citizens have reported that the monkey frequently enters the society premises, gardens, and even residents' homes, damaging household belongings. With the monkey leaping and roaming freely across the complex, an atmosphere of fear has spread among the society's women and children.

​Residents have urged the Forest Department to take immediate action, capture the monkey, and release it back into the forest.