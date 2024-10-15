 Nagpur Tragedy: 4 School Students Swept Away In Pench Canal While Bathing In Bori, Ramtek
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNagpur Tragedy: 4 School Students Swept Away In Pench Canal While Bathing In Bori, Ramtek

Nagpur Tragedy: 4 School Students Swept Away In Pench Canal While Bathing In Bori, Ramtek

As per reports, eight students had decided to go bathing in the Pench canal. These students lived in the Indira Gandhi Hostel at Ghoti Chowki in Bori and attended the Indira Gandhi Vidyamandir and Junior College, located about 10 kilometres from Ramtek on Tumsar Road in the district. However, of the eight students, four drowned.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, four students were swept away in a canal while bathing in the Bori area of Nagpur district's Ramtek in Maharashtra.

As per reports, eight students had decided to go bathing in the Pench canal. These students lived in the Indira Gandhi Hostel at Ghoti Chowki in Bori and attended the Indira Gandhi Vidyamandir and Junior College, located about 10 kilometres from Ramtek on Tumsar Road in the district. However, of the eight students, four drowned.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death;...
article-image

About The 4 Students Who Drowned

The four students who drowned have been identified as Mandeep Avinash Patil, a Class 11 student, Anant Yogesh Sambare, a Class 7 student, Mayank Kunal Meshram from Class 8, and Mayur Khushal Bangre, a student of Class 9. Their bodies are yet to be recovered as a search operation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
'Does Election Commission Work At Behest Of BJP Leaders?' Asks JMM Leader Manoj Pandey While Questioning EC's Independence Ahead Of Jharkhand Poll Announcement
'Does Election Commission Work At Behest Of BJP Leaders?' Asks JMM Leader Manoj Pandey While Questioning EC's Independence Ahead Of Jharkhand Poll Announcement
'This Is How Respect Is Earned': Harsh Goenka Praises Singapore PM Lawrence Wong for Choosing Economy Class on Low-Cost Airline Over Private Jet
'This Is How Respect Is Earned': Harsh Goenka Praises Singapore PM Lawrence Wong for Choosing Economy Class on Low-Cost Airline Over Private Jet
Bigg Boss 18's Arfeen Khan Opens Up On His 'Weight Loss', Reveals Hrithik Roshan Once Asked Him 'Why Are You So Fat?'
Bigg Boss 18's Arfeen Khan Opens Up On His 'Weight Loss', Reveals Hrithik Roshan Once Asked Him 'Why Are You So Fat?'
Freshara Agro Exports SME IPO: Public Offer To Begin On October 17
Freshara Agro Exports SME IPO: Public Offer To Begin On October 17

Most of the students living in the hostel had gone to their native villages due to continuous holidays on Dussehra, Sunday, and Dhammachakra Pravartan Day. Only a few children were staying at the hostel when the incident happened. The unfortunate event occurred when eight of all the students who stayed in the hostel decided to go bathing in the Pench Canal which flows behind their school, Indira Gandhi Vidyamandir. The fun plan, however, turned out a life-ending decision for them.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 17-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death By 2 Minors On TC College Premises In Baramati;...
article-image

Initially, five students jumped into the canal. Misjudging the flow of the water, all five began to get swept away. One student managed to survive, but four were carried away by the strong current. Three other students remained on the canal bank and shouted for help from the locals who later called the police.

The police personnel and other officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. The divers resorted to search operation at the canal.

The police are conducting a search operation as the bodies are yet to recovered.

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No Impediment To MLCs Appointment: Maharashtra Govt Informs Bombay HC

No Impediment To MLCs Appointment: Maharashtra Govt Informs Bombay HC

Nagpur Tragedy: 4 School Students Swept Away In Pench Canal While Bathing In Bori, Ramtek

Nagpur Tragedy: 4 School Students Swept Away In Pench Canal While Bathing In Bori, Ramtek

Only ₹15 Gets Bihar Youth Single Room With Attached Washroom In West Bengal

Only ₹15 Gets Bihar Youth Single Room With Attached Washroom In West Bengal

Maharashtra Govt Pushes To Resolve Longstanding Issue Of 12 Governor-Nominated MLC Seats Pending For...

Maharashtra Govt Pushes To Resolve Longstanding Issue Of 12 Governor-Nominated MLC Seats Pending For...

'Bada Paisa Milega Kaam Hone Ke Baad’: Police Investigation Reveals Promise Of Large Sum Of Money...

'Bada Paisa Milega Kaam Hone Ke Baad’: Police Investigation Reveals Promise Of Large Sum Of Money...