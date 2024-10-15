Nagpur Tragedy: 4 School Students Swept Away In Pench Canal While Bathing In Bori, Ramtek

Representative image

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, four students were swept away in a canal while bathing in the Bori area of Nagpur district's Ramtek in Maharashtra.

As per reports, eight students had decided to go bathing in the Pench canal. These students lived in the Indira Gandhi Hostel at Ghoti Chowki in Bori and attended the Indira Gandhi Vidyamandir and Junior College, located about 10 kilometres from Ramtek on Tumsar Road in the district. However, of the eight students, four drowned.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: In Ramtek, four students drowned in the Pench canal while bathing during holidays. Residing in the Indira Gandhi Hostel, they misjudged the water's flow. One student escaped, while Mandeep, Anant, Mayank, and Mayur lost their lives pic.twitter.com/ZQdGuiEmH5 — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2024

About The 4 Students Who Drowned

The four students who drowned have been identified as Mandeep Avinash Patil, a Class 11 student, Anant Yogesh Sambare, a Class 7 student, Mayank Kunal Meshram from Class 8, and Mayur Khushal Bangre, a student of Class 9. Their bodies are yet to be recovered as a search operation is underway.

Most of the students living in the hostel had gone to their native villages due to continuous holidays on Dussehra, Sunday, and Dhammachakra Pravartan Day. Only a few children were staying at the hostel when the incident happened. The unfortunate event occurred when eight of all the students who stayed in the hostel decided to go bathing in the Pench Canal which flows behind their school, Indira Gandhi Vidyamandir. The fun plan, however, turned out a life-ending decision for them.

Initially, five students jumped into the canal. Misjudging the flow of the water, all five began to get swept away. One student managed to survive, but four were carried away by the strong current. Three other students remained on the canal bank and shouted for help from the locals who later called the police.

The police personnel and other officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. The divers resorted to search operation at the canal.

Further details are awaited.