Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces

Truck runs over employees at toll plaza | X @JitendraSharma

Solapur: In an horrifying incident in Maharashtra, a truck trying to avoid toll payment, crushed a man to death at the toll plaza. The incident is said to have taken place on a highway in Solapur. The incident which was recorded in the CCTV installed at the toll plaza, shows the overspeeding truck running over the toll plaza worker.

The CCTV footage has surfaced on social media.

The video is disturbing. Viewers discretion advised.

The footage of the incident which has surfaced on social media, shows a man approaching the truck, unaware of its speed. The overspeeding truck hit the worker and ran over him mercilessly

The other employees of at the toll plaza ran to save the victim, realising that he has lost his life.

As per information available at the time of publishing this copy, no police case has been registered in the incident. The incident has raised questions over the road safety as well as law and order in the state.

There have been several incidents in the past, where vehicles have crossed the toll plaza in highspeed to avoid paying the toll money.