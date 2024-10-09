 Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces

Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces

An overspeeding truck trying to avoid payment of toll in Maharashtra's Solapur ran over the toll plaza worker, crushing him to death. The incident was caught in the CCTV cameras.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Truck runs over employees at toll plaza | X @JitendraSharma

Solapur: In an horrifying incident in Maharashtra, a truck trying to avoid toll payment, crushed a man to death at the toll plaza. The incident is said to have taken place on a highway in Solapur. The incident which was recorded in the CCTV installed at the toll plaza, shows the overspeeding truck running over the toll plaza worker.

The CCTV footage has surfaced on social media.

The video is disturbing. Viewers discretion advised.

The footage of the incident which has surfaced on social media, shows a man approaching the truck, unaware of its speed. The overspeeding truck hit the worker and ran over him mercilessly

FPJ Shorts
'Easy For Anyone To Comment': Diljit Dosanjh’s Team Denies Dancer Shilpa Sajan's Claims Of 'Unprofessional' Management
'Easy For Anyone To Comment': Diljit Dosanjh’s Team Denies Dancer Shilpa Sajan's Claims Of 'Unprofessional' Management
'This Is Bandra, Not LA': Alanna Panday's Father Chikki Criticises Her For Wearing Tiny Bralette In Front Of In-Laws (VIDEO)
'This Is Bandra, Not LA': Alanna Panday's Father Chikki Criticises Her For Wearing Tiny Bralette In Front Of In-Laws (VIDEO)
Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents
Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents
Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces
Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces

The other employees of at the toll plaza ran to save the victim, realising that he has lost his life.

Read Also
Maharashtra Accident: 2 Killed, 4 Injured After Speeding Container Truck Rams Into Multiple Vehicles...
article-image

As per information available at the time of publishing this copy, no police case has been registered in the incident. The incident has raised questions over the road safety as well as law and order in the state.

There have been several incidents in the past, where vehicles have crossed the toll plaza in highspeed to avoid paying the toll money.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Rains Provide Relief From October Heat; Netizens Share Videos

Mumbai: Rains Provide Relief From October Heat; Netizens Share Videos

Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents

Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents

Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death;...

Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death;...

World Mental Health Day 2024: UNICEF And Maharashtra Govt Launch Pilot Program To Screen 10,000...

World Mental Health Day 2024: UNICEF And Maharashtra Govt Launch Pilot Program To Screen 10,000...

After Congress' Defeat In Haryana, Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets Upper Hand In Maharashtra, Gives...

After Congress' Defeat In Haryana, Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets Upper Hand In Maharashtra, Gives...