Nagpur Rash Driving Video: 2 Killed As Drunk Youth Returning From B'Day Party Rams Car Into Fence For Reel |

Nagpur: In a tragic incident in Nagpur, a high-speed car collision with a roadside fence resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to three others in the early hours of Thursday, July 11. According to reports, all five men in the car, aged between 19 and 20, were under the influence of alcohol and were making social media reels moments before the accident.

Two students have died in a road accident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, while three others have been injured. The accident involved five students who were returning from a friend's birthday celebration. The incident occurred while they were making a reel and performing stunts.… pic.twitter.com/Os1OiqO03a — Prateek Singh (@Prateek34381357) July 12, 2024

The crash, which occurred at 2:38 am, resulted in two deaths on the spot, while the remaining three were severely injured, said a report by Republic. Preliminary reports indicated that the group was drinking inside the car and listening to loud music before the car hit the divider. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Video Shows Harrowing Scenes Of Crash

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, a youth can be seen rashly driving the car on the middle of the road. Other people in the car can be heard enjoying the joyride. Moments later, visuals change to a dead body seen lying on the road. The car involved in the horrific crash can be seen completely crushed from the front.

Visuals also show pool of blood and pieces of the car spread all over the road showing the severity of the accident that claimed two lives and injured three others.

Elderly Man Killed In Similar Incident

In a separate event, a speeding truck killed an elderly man in Nagpur city on Wednesday, July 10. The victim, identified as Gajanan Marotrao Kawade, 75, was crossing the road in the Gorewada ring road area at around 3 pm when the truck hit him.

Kawade, a resident of Katol town in Nagpur district, died instantly as his head came under the truck's wheels. The truck driver, Premkumar Ramnath Yadav, 24, a resident of Ramtek town in the district, was later arrested.

According to the police, Kawade had come to Nagpur for some work when the accident occurred. Bystanders at the scene managed to catch the driver, and some reportedly assaulted him before he was taken into police custody. The authorities have filed a case and are conducting further investigations into both incidents.