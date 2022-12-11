Nagpur: PM Modi on an inauguration spree

File pic

Mumbai: On Sunday, in all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will either inaugurate or flag off a dozen projects and trains other than laying foundation stone for three other projects. All of them are in and around Nagpur and Goa.

The PM will inaugurate a part of India’s longest expressway – Mumbai–Nagpur Super Communication Expressway titled ‘Hindu Hrudayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’.

The entire 701 km upto Mumbai will be made open in June 2023, making it the longest expressway in India.

The existing length between Mumbai and Nagpur is 839 km and takes around 17 hours to travel by road. Once the end-to-end expressway is ready, the travel time will be cut down to 7 hours. Though the route has been designed for a top speed of 150 kmph, the permissible maximum speed will be 120 kmph.

With the road travel time drastically reducing, the expressway is said to be a game changer for Maharashtra’s hinterland and providing an economic fillip to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, districts and villages along the corridor. The alignment runs past 392 villages of 10 districts.

OTHER PROJECTS

Nagpur Metro, 1st phase: Two metro trains – from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua Line) developed at a cost of over Rs8,650 cr.

Foundation stone of the 2nd phase (Rs6,700 cr) will also be laid.

AIIMS Nagpur (Rs1,575 cr)

It has have 38 departments covering all major specialty and super speciality subjects of medical science.

Rail Projects

* Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

* Nagpur (Rs590 cr) and Ajni (Rs360 cr) railway stations

* Govt Maintenance Depot at Ajni (Rs110 cr)

* The Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur-Itarsi 3rd line

National Institute of One Health, Nagpur

The institute is to be established at a cost of more than Rs110 cr.

Pollution reduction project of River Nag

The project under National River Conservation Plan will be operationalised at a cost of over Rs1,925 crore

Mopa International Airport, Goa

Developed at a cost of around Rs2,870 crore, it will have a runway capable of handling world’s largest aircraft,14 parking bays, night parking facility

9th World Ayurveda Congress and National Ayush Institutes

All India Institute of Ayurveda, Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine, Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy, Delhi