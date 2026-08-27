Nagpur: NCP-SP Holds 'Tiranga Motorcycle Rally' Across Maharashtra Over Unemployment & Other Issues - VIDEO |

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) on Thursday organised a ‘Tiranga Motorcycle Rally’ in Nagpur to protest several issues facing Maharashtra, including unemployment, alleged paper leaks in government recruitment examinations, rising inflation and delays in recruitment.

The rally was led by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and began at Samvidhan Chowk before proceeding towards the District Collector’s Office.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: The NCP (Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar faction) organised a 'Tiranga Motorcycle Rally' over issues including unemployment, paper leaks in government recruitment examinations, and rising inflation. Led by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh,… pic.twitter.com/axa3ug7RkX — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026

Deshmukh highlights key issues

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh said, “The Nationalist Congress Party has organised this protest over several issues, including the anger among the youth over multiple paper leak cases, rising inflation, unemployment, the non-conduct of various recruitment examinations, and smart meters.”

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says, "The Nationalist Congress Party has organised this protest over several issues, including the anger among the youth over multiple paper leak cases, rising inflation, unemployment, the non-conduct of various recruitment… pic.twitter.com/aJpF7VOjBm — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026

He said these were important issues that required the government's attention and urged authorities to take action. Visuals from the rally circulating online showed participants carrying the Tricolour while riding motorcycles towards their destination.

Deshmukh also criticised the government over alleged repeated paper leaks, saying that no strict action was being taken despite such incidents. Referring to the recent MPSC Drug Inspector examination paper leak case, he questioned the cancellation of the recruitment process at a time when the Food and Drug Administration department needs inspectors.

Six arrested in MPSC case

Meanwhile, six people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged MPSC paper leak case involving the Drug Inspector examination. Three of those arrested are reportedly MPSC officials. A court subsequently remanded all six accused to police custody until September 2.

The arrests came hours after the MPSC cancelled the recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B, in the Food and Drug Administration Department.

Rallies held across Maharashtra

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) state president Shrikant Shinde said in a post on X that the party organised Tiranga Motorcycle Rallies across several major districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik, to highlight issues concerning unemployed youth. Memorandums were reportedly submitted to the respective District Collectors.

Shinde alleged that lakhs of government posts are lying vacant from Mantralaya to Gram Panchayat level, while recruitment has not been conducted.

आज मुंबई शहर जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालय येथे बेरोजगार तरुणाईचा आक्रोश सरकार आणि प्रशासनापर्यंत पोहोचवण्यासाठी तिरंगा मोटरसायकल क्रांतीकारी मोर्चा काढत जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांना निवेदन दिले. मुंबईसह ठाणे, पुणे, नाशिक अशा सर्वच महत्वाच्या जिल्ह्यात आज पक्षाच्या विविध नेते आणि पदाधिकाऱ्यांनी… pic.twitter.com/d9seMxf1OD — Shashikant J Shinde (@shindespeaks) August 27, 2026

He further alleged that repeated paper leaks were undermining the aspirations of students preparing for MPSC examinations and accused corrupt officials and individuals with alleged political patronage of compromising the recruitment process.

Party raises youth concerns

The party also highlighted issues including unemployment and lack of opportunities for youth in rural areas, asserting that it stands firmly with students and young people.

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