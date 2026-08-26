MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 6, Including 3 Officials; Accused In Custody Till Sept 2 |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested six people in connection with the alleged Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leak case involving the Drug Inspector examination.

According to reports, three of those arrested are reportedly MPSC officials. Following their arrest, all six accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until September 2.

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MPSC cancels recruitment process

The arrests came hours after the MPSC decided to cancel the recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B, in the Food and Drug Administration Department.

The decision was taken following a preliminary inquiry initiated after the Commission received complaints alleging malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22.

According to reports, the Commission had issued an advertisement for the Drug Inspector post on July 29, 2025, following which the screening examination was conducted offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra. The results were declared on June 12.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to cancel the recruitment process conducted for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B in the Food and Drug Administration Department. This decision was taken in the background of a preliminary inquiry conducted after… pic.twitter.com/DLQiHeytGE — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

Over 500 candidates shortlisted

Following the screening examination, around 506 candidates were found eligible for interviews. Of these, interviews of 488 candidates were conducted between July 1 and 22.

After the interviews concluded on July 22, the Commission published a provisional general merit list comprising 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible candidates, on its official website.

Candidates allege advance paper access

However, between July 22 and 26, the Commission reportedly received complaints from several candidates via email alleging that some candidates appearing for the March 22 screening examination had received the question paper or questions in advance on March 20. The complaints further alleged that the questions were circulated through social media and other electronic platforms.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the Commission lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner on July 27, requesting an investigation into the matter.

Crime Branch probe underway

The Mumbai Crime Branch subsequently took up the investigation, which has now resulted in the arrest of six accused, including three reportedly linked to the MPSC. The investigation into the alleged paper leak is ongoing, further details are awaited.

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