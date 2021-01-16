Nagpur: Maharashtra governor attends Ayodhya temple fund-raiser, calls Ram 'national deity'

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday donated Rs 1,11,000 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at a fund-raising program here.

Lord Ram unites the nation and he is our national deity, he said.

Koshyari attended the launch of a campaign for donation collection for the Ram temple, organised by the Vidarbha branch of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Nyaas.

He also performed `Aarti' along with the president of the Hindu Dharm Acharya Sabha Swami Avadheshnand Giri Maharaj and Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari at the Poddareshwar Ram temple, where the program was held.