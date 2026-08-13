Nagpur Accident Caught On Cam: 2 Class 11 Students Killed, One Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Parked Truck; Victims Were Rushing For Birthday Celebration |

Nagpur: Two Class 11 students were killed and another was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck in Nagpur's Kalmana area early Wednesday morning. The three friends were reportedly on their way to celebrate a friend's birthday.

The accident took place around 5.30 am on the Pawangao-Bharatwada Y Point road, within the limits of Kalmana police station. The three teenagers were travelling in an electric car when the vehicle reportedly went out of control and rammed into the rear of a truck parked on the roadside.

Nagpur - A tragic road accident occurred in Nagpur, Maharashtra, claiming the lives of two youths.Three friends travelling in a car to attend a birthday party lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck parked by the roadside. Two of them died, while the third sustained… pic.twitter.com/jBpiVtN9Fc — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 13, 2026

CCTV Captures Horrific Crash

The impact was severe, with the front portion of the car badly damaged. CCTV footage of the accident reportedly shows the speeding vehicle veering out of control, hitting the footpath and then crashing into the rear of the parked truck. The car overturned following the collision.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaumik Amol Larokar, 16, a resident of Wardha Road, and Sagar Sanjay Melwani, 17, from Pardi. Their friend Mihir Anand Behar, 17, from Subhan Nagar, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. All three were studying in Class 11.

Details Of The Accident

According to a Maharashtra Times report quoting the police, the three friends had planned to surprise their friend Jay on his birthday by meeting him early and celebrating together. Sagar and Bhaumik had reached the Bharatwada area, while Mihir later arrived in his father's car. They contacted Jay and asked him to join them, but he reportedly said he would take some time to arrive.

While waiting for Jay, the three decided to drive around for a while. Mihir was behind the wheel, with Bhaumik and Sagar travelling with him. Police said the car picked up speed and Mihir allegedly lost control of the vehicle at a turn before it crashed into a truck parked ahead.

2 Declared Dead, One Critical

The loud impact alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the spot and informed the police control room. A team from Kalmana police station reached the location and shifted all three students to a hospital. Doctors declared Bhaumik and Sagar dead, while Mihir was admitted for treatment in a serious condition.

Police have indicated that a case may also be registered against Mihir's father for allegedly allowing his minor son to drive the car. An accidental death report has currently been registered, while further investigation is being carried out by the Kalmana police.

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