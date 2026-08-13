Nagpur Shocker: Drunk Man Allegedly Carries Tied-Up Crow To 'Eat', Rescuers Save Bird; Video Viral |

Nagpur: A disturbing incident of alleged animal cruelty has surfaced in Nagpur, where a man reportedly in an intoxicated state was found carrying a crow tied to the carrier of his bicycle, allegedly intending to consume the bird.

The incident came to light through a viral video and post shared on Instagram by the page savespeechlessorg. The location was reportedly an area in Nagpur, as per the video's location tag. According to the account accompanying the video, the man was heavily intoxicated and was allegedly plucking the crow's feathers while transporting it.

Man Allegedly Says He Would Eat the Crow

According to the rescuers, the man appeared so intoxicated that he was struggling to walk properly. When they confronted him and asked where he was taking the crow, he allegedly responded, “I have caught it, I will eat it.” The rescuers were shocked by the response and immediately intervened to save the bird.

They reportedly untied the crow from the bicycle carrier and took it away from the man. When they told him that they would take him to the police station, he allegedly became abusive and attempted to take the bird back.

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Rescuers Manage To Save Bird

Despite the man's resistance, the rescuers prevented him from reclaiming the crow and eventually managed to get him to leave the spot. The crow is currently reportedly safe with the rescuers. According to the Instagram post, they plan to release the bird at a safe location after it has fully recovered.

The incident has sparked concern over cruelty towards animals, with the viral video drawing attention to the treatment of the defenceless bird. The claims in the social media post, including the man's alleged intention to consume the crow, have not been independently verified.

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