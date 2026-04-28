Mahabaleshwar: Rare Indonesian Maleo Bird Rescued By Villagers After Being Found Injured | Sourced

Karad: In a surprising wildlife incident near Mahabaleshwar, a rare Indonesian Maleo bird was found injured in a field at Kumbharoshi village, drawing attention from locals and forest officials alike.

The bird, identified as the Maleo, is native to Sulawesi in Indonesia and is rarely seen outside its natural habitat. Its presence in the Kumbharoshi-Mahabaleshwar region has left many in the area astonished.

The incident came to light on Saturday evening when local farmer Sharad Sawant noticed the injured bird while walking through his field. Realising the seriousness of the situation, he immediately informed the forest department. Officials rushed to the spot, safely rescued the bird, and provided necessary medical care. After treatment and observation, the bird recovered and was later released safely.

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Several villagers, including Manish Pawar, Rudra Belidkar, Gaurav Badole, Shreyash Garsund, and Sharad Sawant, played an important role in saving the bird. Their quick action and coordination with authorities ensured timely help.

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The Maleo bird is known for its unusual breeding behaviour. Instead of incubating eggs with body heat, it uses natural heat from sand or volcanic soil, making it a unique example in the bird world. However, due to threats such as poaching, egg theft, and habitat loss, the species is listed as critically endangered.

Wildlife experts say the sighting of such a rare bird in the hilly, remote Mahabaleshwar region is highly unusual and significant from a conservation perspective. The incident highlights the importance of local awareness and timely action in protecting endangered species.