Vasai Accident: 20-Year-Old Man Dies, Girlfriend Injured After Bike Crashes Into Kalamb Bridge Railing | AI Representational Image

Vasai: A 20-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding with his 19-year-old girlfriend crashed into the railing of a bridge while the couple was travelling to Kalamb beach on Sunday night. The woman sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Sheikh (20), a resident of Bilal Pada in Nalasopara. His girlfriend, Sneha Gaikwad (19), is a resident of Vikhroli.

According to the information available, Sneha had travelled to Nalasopara on Sunday to meet Ibrahim. The two later left on Ibrahim's motorcycle for Kalamb beach.

At around 11 p.m., while travelling along the Kalamb-Nirmal road, Ibrahim reportedly lost control of the motorcycle while crossing the Kalamb bridge. The speeding motorcycle crashed directly into the bridge railing, leaving both Ibrahim and Sneha seriously injured.

After receiving information about the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and immediately took both injured victims to the D.M. Petit Municipal Hospital in Nalasopara for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Ibrahim died at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday while undergoing treatment. Sneha remains in serious condition and is receiving medical care.

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Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred after the motorcycle went out of control due to excessive speed. An accidental death report has been registered at the Arnala Coastal Police Station, and police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

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