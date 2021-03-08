Nagpur: 11 held for partying in violation of COVID-19 norms

Police have arrested 11 people for violating COVID-19 norms at the birthday party held in a house here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, including some women, were found dancing to loud music without wearing masks while some of them were smoking hookah and consuming liquor when the police raided the party in the Mankapur area of the city at 1 AM.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act 2003, the official added.

Nagpur is one of the few districts in the Vidarbha region of east Maharashtra where fresh coronavirus positive cases have been on the rise for the last two weeks.