Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Leases Andheri Office Space To Rhea And Dia Enterprises At ₹8.26 Lakh Monthly Rent | Official website

Mumbai: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited has leased its office premises at Lotus Grandeur, off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, to Rhea and Dia Enterprises Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 8.26 lakh, according to data shared by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The lease, registered on September 1, 2026, covers office premises Nos. 803 and 804 on the eighth floor of the building. The agreement has a 28-month tenure, with the lease and rent commencing from August 1, 2026.

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Agreement Includes 12-Month Lock-In Period

The tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 30 lakh and has been allotted two car parking spaces. The agreement carries a 12-month lock-in period, while the rent will increase by 5% every 12 months.

Property taxes and maintenance charges are included in the licence fee and will be borne by the licensor, according to the lease details.

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