'Mysterious' monolith now appears in Mumbai, spotted at Jogger's Park

Mumbai: After appearances across the world, the mysterious monolith has made its landfall in Mumbai's Jogger's Park, Bandra West.
These sheet metal structures have mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, leaving people to make their own theories. The first one of the monoliths was spotted at a remote canyon in Utah.
Subsequently, this structure has been found in over 30 countries including Romania, France, Germany, Canada and Australia. Earlier in January, the structure was first seen at Symphony National Park - Ahmedabad. It has now made its appearance in Mumbai.
On Wednesday early morning, regular morning walkers at Jogger's Park spotted the 12-foot metal sheet structure placed exactly in the centre of the park surrounded by a boundary of saplings.
"The morning walkers immediately recognised the structure as pictures of the sculpture had became viral on social media," Asif Zakaria - Congress corporator- (Bandra West) told FPJ.
"Nobody knows when was the structure brought inside the park; the monolith symbolises a worldwide campaign being run towards the protection of wildlife and natural resources," Zakaria said.
Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena said its a good thing if people can realise the value of nature by seeing this structure, and take environment conservation more seriously.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)