'My Son Did Loyal Politics': Abhishek Ghosalkar's Father Warns Against 'False Allegations'

Abhishek Ghosalkar with Mauris Noronha during Facebook live |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and ex-MLA Vinod Ghosalkar appealed to stop levelling false allegations against his son Abhishek, who was allegedly shot dead by Mauris Noronha during a Facebook live on February 8. He later turned the gun on himself.

“My son was killed in a treacherous manner. It is a big loss for our family. No one should make false allegations against Abhishek and the Ghosalkars, otherwise it will not be tolerated,” said Vinod.

After the sensational murder, speculations started flying thick and fast that there was bitter acrimony between Abhishek and Noronha. It has been alleged that the former had falsely implicated the latter in a rape case. The accused had recently come out on bail and apparently earned the trust of the deceased, which was part of the fatal conspiracy. It has also been claimed that Noronha had planned to contest the BMC elections, but Abhisek was coming in his way.

Always followed Balasaheb Thackeray's formula: Ghosalkar

“Since 1982, I have been active in politics. I always follow the formula of 80% socialism and 20% politics that was given by late Balasaheb Thackeray. My son Abhishek and I always did politics in a loyal and socialistic manner. We are followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We are living in a society and not a single allegation is against us,” said bereaved Vinod. Reacting to the accusations against his dead son, he continued, “I won the corporation's election and thereafter went to Vidhan Sabha. Later, my son became a corporator and his wife is also a one-time corporator from the Dahisar area. We always respect and love people and they also reciprocate. We served people without any expectations,” he added.

Noronha allegedly fired four bullets on Abhishek at point blank range and subsequently committed suicide by shooting himself.