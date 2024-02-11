Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: Uddhav Thackeray Calls For President's Rule In Maharashtra; Kharge Raises Concerns Over Law And Order Situation

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has come under attack from all corners after the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) ex-corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on Thursday and the attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle's car on Friday. While Congress party national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the law and order in the state has collapsed, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray demanded the Presidents rule in Maharashtra.

Thackeray interacted with the media on Saturday morning and also raised doubts about a third person being involved in the killing. He said the Facebook Live video only showed that Ghosalkar was shot at. The post-mortem report has shown that he was hit by four and not three rounds of five bullets fired at him, Thackeray said.

Thackeray Tears Down Into Fadnavis

Coming down heavily on state home minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray called for president's Rule and said, "The government must be scrapped immediately. The case against this government is already pending in the Supreme Court and I request the Supreme Court that it should not be limited to comments now. It should give justice to Maharashtra at the earliest. You all know who has given the guarantee of crossing the 400 Lok Sabha seat mark. Bringing all goons in the fold to fulfil the guarantee seems to be the agenda. I ask the people of Maharashtra to ensure that in the same way you defeated coronavirus, it is time to defeat the virus in power now by not voting for them," Uddhav lashed out.

Kharge Lashes Out At Shinde Govt

Kharge, meanwhile, alleged that law and order has collapsed and gunda raj is being spread under the Eknath Shinde-led government. A politician is being brutally murdered on Facebook Live. An outspoken journalist is being attacked by unruly goons of the BJP-RSS. A BJP MLA is openly shooting at another politician in the police station, Kharge said.

The Congress always maintained law and order in Maharashtra and only then the economic development of the state became possible, he said, alleging that the BJP government formed with the force of the Enforcement Directorate is playing with the security of the people of Maharashtra by spreading terror.