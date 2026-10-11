'My Phone Was Not Returned': Tushar Gandhi Recounts Detention During Mumbai CJP Protest |VIDEO |

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Sunday recalled his detention while he was on his way to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai’s Tardeo area to support protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Gandhi recounts detention

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said he was detained in Bandra while travelling to August Kranti Maidan to participate in a demonstration in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Election Commission on Saturday.

He said he was subsequently taken to DN Nagar Police Station.

“At around 6 PM, I was told that I would be allowed to leave, but my phone was still not returned to me. The constable accompanying me had my phone, but it was not handed back. Four officers then took me in the same vehicle and dropped me home,” Gandhi said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Protesters Kept Police On Toes'

Gandhi stated that people continued to assemble at August Kranti Maidan to protest in solidarity with CJP despite his detention.

“Despite my detention and the detention of other organisers, people in Mumbai continued to arrive at August Kranti Maidan spontaneously, keeping the police on their toes. The developments at Jantar Mantar yesterday and in Mumbai show that ordinary citizens are voluntarily coming out to protest against the government,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the denial of permission to the protest by the police, Gandhi said: “The police had denied permission, but when a protest takes the form of Satyagraha, it is not conducted with anyone's permission; it is driven by the will of citizens,” he added.

Police deployment and detentions

Gandhi, an activist who heads the ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ organisation, was among those detained on Saturday. According to reports, police detained approximately 400 protesters in the Nana Chowk area. Around 500 police personnel had been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

FIR registered over protest

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station in connection with the protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of CJP’s demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

According to Mumbai Police, the FIR was registered on Saturday under Sections 223 (disobedience to an order), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/