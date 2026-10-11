Mumbai Police File FIR, Detain Over 400 At CJP Protest Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation | X

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station in connection with a protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The police informed that over 400 people were detained in the city during the demonstration.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 223 (disobedience to an order), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Mumbai Police said on Saturday. Police personnel themselves were the complainants.

Hundreds detained at August Kranti Maidan

Hundreds of people were detained at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed protest venue, and Nana Chowk in the vicinity. August Kranti Maidan holds historical significance as the site from where the Quit India Movement was launched in 1942.

Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Mumbai strongly condemns the brutal police crackdown on protesters who gathered near August Kranti Maidan, Grant Road, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. https://t.co/21UHzOZII4 — Praveen Gavit (@praveengavit11) October 11, 2026

The gathering had been called by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in support of the CJP's demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Tushar Gandhi was detained while heading towards the site and was later released by Mumbai Police.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Protesters gather near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai to express support for CJP and demand the resignation of the Election Commission of India (ECI)A protestor says, "...They came and started pushing and shoving us, then dragged people away. They are not allowing anyone to stand here, repeatedly telling us not to gather...." — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026

Bollywood actor Imran Khan detained

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was also detained at August Kranti Maidan.

Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van. He accompanied the photograph with a light-hearted caption, writing, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Around 1,000 protesters detained in Delhi

Meanwhile, in the national capital, around 1,000 protesters had been detained while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a CJP-led protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, Delhi Police sources said.

Police had deployed security personnel and conducted intensive vehicle checks at key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated protest venue, as the police said that no permission for gatherings was granted.

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Political leaders and activists detained

Among those detained in Delhi were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora.

CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with CJP legal head Ratna Singh, were also detained. Several other political leaders and demonstrators were detained at different locations in Delhi and elsewhere.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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