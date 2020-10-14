My Hindutva does not need a testimonial: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maha Guv Koshyari

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor BS Koshyari were on Tuesday engaged in a war of words over the reopening of places of worship, which are shut since the lockdown in March.

After the Governor, in a letter dripping with sarcasm, questioned whether Thackeray had "turned secular," the chief minister shot back, saying that he did not need a Hindutva certificate from anyone, and also alluded to the Kangana Ranaut controversy.

In a sharp rejoinder, the chief minister said that he would take a decision on reopening of places of worship after careful consideration. "You said I am getting divine premonitions? Maybe you get them, but I am not so big," Thackeray replied in Marathi. Referring to Ranaut, but without naming her, the Sena supremo said that hosting people at Raj Bhavan, ''who have likened Mumbai to Pak Occupied Kashmir does not fall into my definition of Hindutva".

The Governor, on Monday, in a letter to Thackeray, had said: "You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as Chief Minister. You had visited the Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi.''