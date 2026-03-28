'My Heart Remains Entangled In Memories Of You': Two Months After Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash, Wife Sunetra Pens Emotional Tribute To Dada

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, on March 28, penned a heartfelt note marking two months since the death of her husband Ajit Pawar. The January 28 plane crash in Baramati claimed five lives, including Ajit Pawar. and remembered him as a guiding force whose presence continues to shape public life and personal conviction.

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In her heartfelt tribute, the Deputy CM said that while time moves on, her heart remains 'entangled in memories' of Dada. She reflected on his people-centric approach, development-oriented vision, and the deep emotional bond he shared with the common folk, saying these qualities will continue to guide her. "You were not just a leader; you were a pillar of faith, strength, and hope in the lives of countless people. Because of you, many found direction, opportunities, and the power to stand on their own feet," she wrote.

Sunetra also stated that the enduring journey of their Nationalist Congress family, rooted in the ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, noting that she strives to make decisions keeping in mind what her husband would have done for public welfare.

She added that while the void left by his absence is irreplaceable, his lessons, thoughts, and legacy remain guiding lights for the future.

She further added, "Every moment spent with you, every conversation, and every memory is eternally etched in my mind. The strength in your words gives me the energy to stand tall."

"Dada, it is impossible to express your absence in words. But I will forever hold in my heart the resolve to carry forward your dreams, your work, and your ideals. The direction you showed and the values you gave will remain our inspiration and guiding force," she wrote.

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