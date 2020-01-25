MVA shunts 48 members from Education Department panels

Mumbai: In one go, the department of higher and Technical Education has cancelled the appointments of 48 independent members to nine committees. These appointments were made by the BJP-led government during 2014-19.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress had accused the previous government of appointing people affiliated to the RSS and its umbrella organisations.

New names to these positions will be announced by the government shortly.

The Free Press Journal, in its January 9 edition, had broken the story of the government's decision to cancel appointments.

The announcement was made by Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant. Department officer Pravinkumar Pawar issued a notification on January 24 on the cancellation of appointments of independent members.