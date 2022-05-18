MVA partners should have been taken into confidence while drafting ward structure, says Nana Patole

The state Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said all alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) should have been taken into confidence while drafting the ward structure for the elections to civic bodies. He expressed the party's disappointment over the ward structure in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He further said that the party had demanded representation of two members in each prabhag (ward), but now there would be three-member wards. "Be it in Mumbai or Pune, if some parties of the MVA draft the ward structure as per their convenience, then we will certainly approach the court on the issue," he added.

Further, Patole accused BJP of sidestepping current issues like inflation, unemployment by increasing religious frenzy and communal tension. The government must now focus on the real issues and to try to address them, and in this if the government needs the help of the opposition, the Congress party is ready to help, he added.

‘’The opposition is with the government if the issues of Gyanvapi mosque, hijab, halal, jhatka will solve the problems of unemployment, inflation, improving the law and order situation in the country. But, if it causes division between communities, brings no investment to the country and even raises unemployment then the situation is very sorry and then we will not support such things,’’ said Patole.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:07 PM IST