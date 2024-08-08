 MVA Leaders Meet In Delhi Ahead Of State Assembly Elections, Rally Planned For August 16
NCP SCP Jayant Patil, Nana Patole, Vijay Vadettiwar and Prithviraj Chavan from Congress, Ambadas Danve and Vinayak Raut from UBT Shivsena were present during the meeting.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 04:44 AM IST
State Assembly elections are on the corner and senior leaders of Mahavikas aghadi met at Delhi on wednesday. A primary level meeting of MVA was held at Shivsena UBT office at Nariman point.  A rally of all alliance partners and party workers of MVA will be held at Shanmukhanand hall on August 16.

Opposition Party leader in state assembly Vijay Vadettiwar while speaking to media after the meeting said ' A meeting of the coordination committee of MVA was held today. We discussed the core issues and common minimum programme. We all three had given the best government people are aware of. What the MVA government did during the covid period, the whole nation knows about it."

Vadettiwar also said we have discussed the manifesto of MVA. Our manifesto work under the leadership of senior leader Prithviraj Chavan is going on in full swing. A state level rally of party workers of MVA will be held on August 16. Thereafter, Rahul Gandhi ji will come to Mumbai on August 20 then a huge programme of MVA will be organised. We have invited all the alliance partners on that program. 

Vadettiwar said  that today's discussion was positive. All the leaders of MVA had discussed positively to oust the Shinde led government and to bring MVA government in Maharashtra. 

People of Maharashtra are waiting to pull down the government. Today's meeting was on the discussion on policies, manifesto and common minimum programme.

Vadettiwar also attacked the government on various issues; he also said the government is announcing hollow schemes which will be shut after the election.

NCP SCP Jayant Patil, Nana Patole, Vijay Vadettiwar and Prthviraj Chavan from Congress, Ambadas Danve and Vinayak Raut from UBT Shivsena were present during the meeting. 

