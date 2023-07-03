MVA Has Vanished After Ajit Pawar Joining The Government, Says BJP

MLA Nitesh Rane | Photo: File

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has vanished with NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the government, the BJP claimed on Monday.

Nitesh Rane defends decision to include Ajit Pawar

BJP legislator Nitesh Rane, addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters in Mumbai, lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut and his editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana criticising Pawar and his colleagues for joining the ruling dispensation.

“It is funny that those who dishonoured the people’s verdict in 2019 are now criticising the BJP. How can one say that whatever they did in 2019 was in favour of the state and if we do the same thing, it goes against the interests of the state,” Rane asked. The MLA was referring to the decision of the Congress, the undivided Shiv Sena and the NCP to come together to form the government in 2019.

Raut wanted to break Pawar house: Nitesh Rane

“Raut had a single agenda – to break [NCP founder ]Sharad Pawar’s house. Though he has blamed the BJP, it is his own behaviour that has brought politics to its current state,” he said. “His [Raut’s] new target is the Congress.”

Rane said he would soon come up with a detailed programme for the last rites of the ‘defunct ‘ MVA.



‘Pawar will replace Shinde’

The Saamana editorial claimed that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had not only “muddied” the politics of Maharashtra but also of the country. It claimed that Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, would soon replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



“Ajit Pawar has a made a record of taking oath as deputy chief minister. This time the ‘deal’ is strong. Pawar has not gone there for the deputy CM’s post. Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs of the Sena will soon be disqualified and Pawar will be coronated,” it claimed.



“Those who possess the arrogance of power and believe they can buy out their opposition are taking control of democracy. These people are not even ready to hold elections for 14 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai City. The Congress regime and British rule were much better as one could openly fight with them on the street. Ajit Pawar has not taken the decision to support Shinde on any moral ground,” the editorial added.



The editorial also hit out at BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming he had said that his party would never join hands with the NCP, “the party of corrupts”, and that Pawar was facing allegations in an irrigation scam worth Rs 70,000 crore. “This swearing-in has exposed the BJP’s true face,” it said.