MVA govt sacks former CM appointees in sugar co-ops

Mumbai: In another step to check the backdoor entry of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on the board of directors of sugar co-operatives, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has scrapped all appointments of directors appointed by the erstwhile Fadnavis government.

Although there are 200 sugar factories in the state, the directors appointed by the Fadnavis goverment were BJP leaders and there were several clashes with directors elected by members.

As the BJP has negligible presence in the cooperative sector and the agriculture produce marketing committees, it tried to gain backdoor entry into this sector. To keep a check on the Congress and NCP-dominated cooperative sector, the Fadnavis government decided to appoint independent directors as the state government's representatives. With its resolution, the new MVA government has cancelled these appointments in one stroke. All 19 directors appointed to 19 cooperative sugar factories have been shunted out of the board of directors.

The factories include Rena CSF in Latur, Malegaon and Someshwar in Baramati, Neera-Bheema in Indapur, Aadinatha and Makai in Karmala, Chhatrapati in Indapur, Purna in Parbhani, Ghodganga in Shirur, Vighnahar in Junnar, Doodhganga in Kagal, Sant Tukaram in Haveli, Sant Damaji in Mangalvedha, Vitthalrao Shinde in Madha, Ajinkyatara in Patan and Patangrao Kadam in Sangli. Last week, all the directors appointed to various APMCs by the Fadnavis government were sacked.