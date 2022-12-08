MVA gears up for a massive show of strength in December 17 morcha in Mumbai | PTI

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday fired fresh salvo against BJP for insult of icons and Maharashtra reiterating that a massive morcha will be taken out on December 17 in Mumbai. Former chief minister Mr Uddhav Thackeray alleged that systematic efforts are being made to divide Maharashtra and end its existence. He claimed that the Marathi-speaking people in the border area are being targeted as they are the victims of atrocities. Even though the vehicles from the state are attacked, there is a question mark over the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Mr Thackeray said though the MVA MPs voiced protest against the atrocities and Karnataka government laying claims over villages and cities, where MPs of BJP and Shinde camp. ‘’Threats are being issued to party MP Sanjay Raut and still we have to sit quietly,’’ he asked.

Former deputy chief minister Mr Ajit Pawar alleged that the deputy chief minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis gave approval for depositing the salaries and allowances of the state government employees in the Karnataka Bank. The decision was taken after it was realised that there would be difficulties in depositing salaries and allowance in the private banks. ‘DCM is lying, the MVA government never gave the permission to deposit in Karnataka Bank. On the one hand , the Karnataka government is laying claims over villages and cities, on the other hand, the state government here is engaged in appeasement tactics,’’ he claimed.

Mr Pawar asked how the state government gave permission in this regard in just one day on December 7. He added that the necessary details will be sought under the Right to Information Act.