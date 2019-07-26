Muslims should rally behind liberal parties, appeals Salman Khurshid

Mumbai: Appealing the religious and political leaders to join hands for modern interpretation of Islam, fomer external affairs minister and senior Congress leader stated that Muslims should rally behind the liberal parties and the party which claims to be liberal should introspect whether they are really liberal.

He was speaking here at Nehru Centre while releasing his book titled Visible Muslim, Invisible Citizen —Understanding Islam in Indian Democracy.

After the book launch, Khurshid interacted on various issues related to Muslims, secularism and Narendra Modi government with veteran journalist Sidharth Bhatia.

Replying to a query, he suggested that minorities, especially Muslims, would have to think seriously about their future course of action.

“Muslims are gradually disappearing from the public discourse and we need to have a deep understanding why it is happening with so. But, their future course of action should be very thoughtful.

They must understand that floating their own party or outfit or not going to give desired outcome. They can take shelter in liberal parties, but liberal parties also need to prove that they are actually liberal,” Khurshid said.

Constitution will prevail

In an indirect reference to mob lynching, he expressed confidence that such events will not last for long time.

“These events will pass on. Ethos of our country will not change due to such events. It's responsibility of all those who are ruling or majority and minority communities to protect Constitution.

And I believe majority of Hindu and Muslim believe in Constitution. Therefore One Nation, One Language One Religion system can never be enforced in our country," Khurshid added.

“I have not studied the mindset of the government and the people who voted for present dispensation, but I don't see people supporting the government dictating people do this or, do that,” he added.