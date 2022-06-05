Murder over mobile charging dispute: Vartak Nagar police arrest main accused after two and half months of incident | Unsplash

Thane: The Vartak Nagar police station, finally after two and half months of wait on June 1, 2022, succeeded in arresting the main accused Raj Vanjari from Titwala. Raj along with his accomplices murdered a 22-year-old Sumit Raut over a mobile charging dispute.

On March 15, 2022, under the Vartak Nagar police station jurisdiction an incident took place where four youths including one minor killed 22-year-old Sumit Raut. Sumit Raut had just come in to mediate the dispute over mobile charging but it costed a young man his life. When Sumit Raut came to mediate in the fight the main accused Raj Vanjari along with his accomplices Sahil Kamble, Abhishek Kesarkar and one minor attacked Sumit with sharp weapons and killed him.

The Vartak Nagar police had registered a case of murder and arrested Sahil Kamble, Abhishek Kesarkar and a minor. But, Raj Vanjari, the main accused in the murder, was on the run.

Sumit Raut's family & locals staged a protest for the arrest of the main accused

Sumit Raut's family and locals had staged a protest to arrest the main accused. Vartak Nagar police had arrested three persons, including a minor in the case but were unable to get hold of the main accused.

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station said, "It took us two and half months to arrest the main accused Raj Vanjari because he was on the run after the incident. After the incident, he kept his mobile switched off and his whereabouts we were not able to establish. He stayed in various parts of the city and different areas by hiding his identity. He used to stay by changing his name and looks. We arrested him on June 1, 2022, after getting information about him from our sources that he is in Titwala, accordingly we laid a trap and arrested him from Titwala."

Nikam added, "The accused Raj Vanjari was presented in Thane Court on June 2, 2022, where the Thane court has ordered police custody for seven days."

