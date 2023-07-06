Mumbra Station Incident Raises Concerns as Local Train Brushes Platform Edges; Investigation Underway | FPJ

Mumbra: The Wednesday incident at Mumbra station wherein a local train brushed against the edges of the platform has raised concerns among commuters and railway authorities. Sources indicate that the incident occurred due to a slight shift in the track during maintenance.

Investigation ongoing

A Central Railway official said that steps are being taken to investigate the exact cause of the accident and implement preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. "In this particular case, it was found that the track had slightly shifted towards the platform during maintenance, and it has now been restored," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Railway officials expressed hope that the ongoing investigation would lead to improvements in maintenance and safety protocols for local train services, ensuring a secure and hassle-free commute for passengers in the future.

Subodh Jain, the former General Manager of Central Railway, shed light on the incident and highlighted track maintenance as a potential reason for the mishap.

CR official explains incident

"The accident occurred during a slow movement of the train, raising questions about the safety protocols and maintenance practices followed by the railway authorities," said Jain. He further explained that trains have a certain degree of lateral movement during operation, with a swing of approximately 5 cm (+/-) during slow movement and up to 10 cm (+/-) during fast movement. It is possible that in this particular incident, the train swung to an extreme limit combined with less clearance from the track, resulting in the unfortunate collision with the platform edges.

The incident has prompted railway authorities to re-evaluate their maintenance procedures and intensify their focus on track alignment to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Passengers raise concern over incident

Passengers and commuters have expressed concerns about the safety of train travel and called for increased vigilance and stringent safety measures to be implemented by railway authorities.

"This incident raises questions about the track maintenance system. CR needs to be more vigilant during this type of maintenance work," said Mohammed Sadique, a frequent traveler between Mumbra and CSMT.

As investigations continue, it is expected that the findings will lead to enhanced safety measures and improved maintenance practices to ensure the well-being of passengers during their train journeys.