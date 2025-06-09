Mumbra Local Train Tragedy: Four Dead, Including GRP Officer; Nine Injured After Falling From Overcrowded Train

The horrific scenes witnessed on Monday morning between Diva and Mumbra railway station | X

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, four commuters, including a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer, died and nine others were injured after falling from a moving fast local train near Mumbra railway station in Thane. The train was en route from Kasara to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The deceased have been identified as Ketan Dilip Saroj (23), a resident of Ulhasnagar; Rahul Santosh Gupta (27), a resident of Diva; Vicky Babasaheb Mukhyadal (34), a GRP constable from Kalyan; and Mayur Shah (43), a resident of Ghodbunder in Thane.

The injured include Shiva Gawli (23) and Adesh Bhoir (26), both from Aatgaon; Rihan Shaikh (26) from Bhiwandi; Anil More (40); Tushar Bhagat (22); Manish Saroj (26) from Diva; Machindra Gotarane (39) from Vashind; Sneha Dhondhe (21); and Priyanka Bhatiya (26). Of the injured, Gawli and More were reported to be in serious condition and were shifted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane for further treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred near a curve between Mumbra and Diva stations. Due to excessive overcrowding in the train, several passengers standing near the doors were pushed out as the train turned. Some of them collided with another passing local train and fell onto the tracks.

Following the incident, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), GRP, local police, and the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. The victims were transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where four were declared dead and nine others are undergoing treatment.

Political leaders, including MP Shrikant Shinde, MLA Ravindra Chavan, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Jitendra Awhad, and Minister Girish Mahajan, visited the site and took stock of the situation.

Family members of the victims said they were informed about the incident by co-passengers, the railway administration, and the police. They rushed to the hospital, where heavy police security was deployed. Upon receiving the news, families prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Sources indicated that overcrowding after boarding at Diva station contributed to the tragedy, with many passengers standing at the door in anticipation of alighting at Thane. The internal push from the crowd reportedly caused some passengers to lose balance and fall after coming into contact with a passing train on an adjacent track.

Railway authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.