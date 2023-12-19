Mumbai's Yogesh Alekari completes solo motorcycle expedition across 27 countries in just 136 days |

Literally driven by passion, Yogesh Alekari from Mumbai rode 29,000 km spanning two continents in just 136 days. Costing Rs25 lakh, the solo motorcycle expedition aimed to raise awareness about road safety while promoting the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. According to Alekari, he is the first Indian to complete a round trip from Mumbai to London on a motorcycle. To encourage him, his friends covered expenses up to Rs2 lakh.

Yogesh set out after 4 years of planning

Embarking on his thrilling journey on July 27 after four years of planning, he criss-crossed 27 countries, while deftly maneuvering the challenges coming in the way. The trip commenced from the Gateway of India and took Alekari through Iran, Turkey, Greece, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Switzerland, France, the UK, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran and the UAE.

Thank you very much for sharing my video🤝 https://t.co/4dQUzLRJ1X — Roaming Wheels (@YogeshAlekari) November 14, 2023

Challenges faced during expedition

What sets Alekari's achievement apart is not just the distance he covered but the strategic ingenuity displayed in overcoming border challenges. Utilising ferry boat services to cross seas and resorting to air travel because of Pakistan's permission denial, he showed extraordinary resilience throughout his expedition. A pivotal moment in his journey was the Israel-Hamas conflict, which forced him to alter his planned route, arranging new visas and adapting to unforeseen challenges. His return on December 17 marked the triumphant conclusion of his unparalleled adventure.

The bike tour aimed to raise awareness about road safety and promote the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, emphasizing the interconnectedness of all people and the importance of fostering a global community.