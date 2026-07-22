Mumbai's Water Stock Surges To 61.90% After Heavy Rain; Lake Levels Jump By 4.15% In 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drinking water reserves received another strong boost after heavy rainfall across the catchment areas, with the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying the city rising to 61.90 per cent of total live storage capacity as of 6 am on July 22. The reservoir stock has increased by 4.15 percentage points in the last 24 hours, according to the latest report released by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department.

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The seven reservoirs now collectively hold 8,95,907 million litres of water, compared to 61.90 per cent recorded earlier, marking a sharp rise in storage levels after sustained monsoon showers. Among the major lakes, Bhatsa recorded 57.27 per cent storage, Upper Vaitarna stood at 39.04 per cent, Modak Sagar at 90.12 per cent, Tansa at 97.96 per cent and Middle Vaitarna at 53.01 per cent. Vihar and Tulsi continued to remain full at 100 per cent capacity.

The catchment areas also received substantial rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna logged 224 mm, Modak Sagar received 67 mm, Tansa recorded 70 mm, Middle Vaitarna received 71 mm, Bhatsa logged 96 mm, Vihar got 65 mm and Tulsi received 71 mm of rainfall. The Bhandup Complex recorded 52 mm rainfall during the same period, taking the seasonal total there to 2,006 mm.

The latest rise in lake levels comes as Mumbai continues to benefit from an active monsoon spell, easing immediate concerns over the city’s water supply as reservoir storage moves well past the halfway mark.

Orange Alert For Mumbai Today

Mumbai woke up to heavy rain and gusty winds as the IMD issued an Orange Alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds. The BMC also issued a high tide alert, while traffic slowed and Central Railway services reported minor delays.

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