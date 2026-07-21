Mumbai's Lost Gem: City's Most Popular Picnic Spot, Vihar Lake, Now Lies Under A Highly Restricted Area |

Long before Mumbai's malls and amusement parks became popular weekend destinations, Vihar Lake was one of the city's most cherished picnic spots. Families, nature lovers and photography enthusiasts once flocked to this tranquil reservoir to enjoy its scenic beauty and peaceful surroundings. Today, however, the picturesque lake remains out of bounds for the general public, protected under strict security and conservation regulations.

Located near Vihar village in North Mumbai, Vihar Lake lies within the lush landscape of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Constructed in 1860, it is Mumbai's oldest and largest man-made reservoir, playing a vital role in supplying drinking water to the city. Surrounded by dense forests, rolling hills and rich biodiversity, the lake continues to be one of Mumbai's most beautiful natural landmarks.

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Although the lake itself is inaccessible, the surrounding areas offer opportunities for nature photography, birdwatching, cycling and short treks. A scenic 2–3 kilometre trail from Sahi Banguda village is popular among trekking enthusiasts who wish to experience the forest without entering the restricted reservoir zone.

However, visitors are advised to remain cautious while exploring nearby areas, as the forest is home to crocodiles and other wild animals. Activities such as swimming and boating are strictly prohibited due to safety concerns and environmental regulations.

Why Is Vihar Lake Closed?

Public access to Vihar Lake has been prohibited since March 1993, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed strict restrictions following the 1993 Bombay serial blasts. Given the lake's importance as a major source of Mumbai's drinking water, authorities significantly tightened security around the reservoir to safeguard the city's water supply.

Situated inside the protected limits of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the lake also falls under sensitive ecological and conservation zones. The combined focus on protecting both the water source and the surrounding wildlife has meant that unauthorised entry remains strictly prohibited, and access is granted only with official permission.

While Vihar Lake is no longer the bustling picnic destination it once was, it continues to stand as one of Mumbai's most significant natural treasures, a serene reservoir hidden behind security barriers, preserving both the city's lifeline and its rich biodiversity for future generations.