Mumbai Rains: Vihar Lake Overflows As First City Reservoir This Monsoon; 10 Per Cent Water Cut Continues | VIDEO

Vihar Lake has overflowed after heavy rainfall, but Mumbai's 10% water cut remains in place | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai and one of the two lakes within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction, started overflowing at 9 pm on Tuesday. The lake has a usable water storage capacity of 27,698 million litres.

Vihar Lake Overflows Early

The relentless rainfall the city has been witnessing resulted in the early overflow of the lake this year. The lake became full and started overflowing on August 18 last year, on July 25 in 2024 and on July 26 in 2023.

🔹बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्राला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ तलावांपैकी विहार तलाव आज रात्री ०९ वाजता ओसंडून वाहू लागला आहे. मागील काही दिवसांमध्ये पाणलोट क्षेत्रात सातत्याने होत असलेल्या दमदार पावसामुळे इतर ६ जलाशयांची पाणी पातळीही वाढत आहे.



🔹आज ओसंडून वाहू लागलेल्या विहार… pic.twitter.com/oAFPpUHlvn — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 7, 2026

Vihar Lake is one of the two smaller lakes supplying water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the other being Tulsi Lake. Vihar Lake supplies an average of 90 million litres (9 crore litres) of water daily.

Water Cut To Continue

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, following satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas, the total water level of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai had reached 28.92%. Notably, the water level increased by 12% over a period of 24 hours following heavy downpours.

However, there will be no relief from the ongoing 10% water cut in Mumbai, as the decision will be taken only after all seven lakes overflow.

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“With the current water levels, we have water available till September 16-17. We have to ensure water is available till the next monsoon. The intensity of rainfall may decrease in the coming days. We can reverse the water cut in Mumbai only after all seven dams overflow. We have to wait until at least the end of July to take a call on the water cut,” said a senior officer from the BMC's Hydraulic Engineering Department.

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