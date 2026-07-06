Navi Mumbai Rains: 'Morbe Dam Has Not Overflowed, Is 42.48 Per Cent Full,' Says NMMC; Urges Citizens To Ignore Rumours

NMMC clarified that Morbe Dam has not overflowed and urged residents to rely only on official updates | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 6: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday clarified that the Morbe Dam, the city's primary water source, has not overflowed and is currently 42.48 per cent full, urging citizens not to believe misleading social media posts claiming otherwise.

The dam, located at Morbe in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, is at a water level of 72.85 metres after receiving 332.40 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Since June 1, the dam's catchment has recorded 1,203.80 mm of rainfall.

Civic Body Issues Clarification

"The Morbe Dam owned by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has not overflowed. Citizens are requested not to believe rumours circulating on social media and to rely only on official information issued by the civic administration," the NMMC said in a statement.

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका

महत्वाची सूचना



दि. 6 जुलै 2026



सोशल मीडियावर मोरबे धरण ओव्हर फ्लो झाल्याचा संदेश व्हायरल होत आहे.

त्यास अनुसरून नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने नागरिकांना खालीलप्रमाणे वस्तुस्थिती कळविण्यात येत आहे.

नवी मुंबई… pic.twitter.com/CuQORN1kXl — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) July 6, 2026

The clarification comes after a viral message claimed that the Morbe Dam had overflowed. The civic body said the message actually referred to the Morbe Minor Irrigation Scheme under the Water Resources Department in Panvel taluka, which overflowed on July 5.

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Heavy Rain Continues

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai continued to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, prompting the civic body to advise residents to remain indoors unless travel is absolutely essential.

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