Navi Mumbai Water Update: Morbe Dam Storage Improves After Heavy Rainfall, But Only 43 Days' Supply Available

Fresh monsoon inflows have improved water storage at Morbe Dam, though Navi Mumbai's reserves remain below last year's levels | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, July 3, 2026: Heavy rainfall over the past 10 days has led to an improvement in the water storage at Morbe Dam, the sole source of drinking water for Navi Mumbai.

However, despite the recent inflow, the dam currently has only enough usable water to meet the city's needs for the next 43 days, indicating that the threat of water scarcity has not yet been fully eliminated.

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the dam's catchment area received nearly 400 mm of rainfall over the last 10 days, taking the season's cumulative rainfall to 425 mm. As a result, the usable water storage has increased by around 2 million cubic metres (MCM), rising from 8.84% at the end of June to 10.87%.

Water Storage Improves

The water level in the dam currently stands at 69 metres, with a gross storage of 51 MCM and a usable storage of 20.754 MCM. At the end of June, the sharp decline in water reserves had compelled the civic body to enforce stringent water supply cuts after the catchment area had received only 25 mm of rainfall until June 23.

Despite the recent improvement, the storage remains significantly lower than the corresponding period last year. In 2025, the catchment area had received 1,009 mm of rainfall by this time, the dam level had reached 77 metres, gross storage stood at 103 MCM, and usable storage was 73 MCM. In comparison, the figures for 2026 remain substantially lower.

NMMC Urges Water Conservation

Civic officials said that if the monsoon continues with good intensity, the water stock is expected to improve further, offering relief to residents. However, they cautioned that any prolonged break in rainfall could once again push the city towards a water shortage.

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The NMMC has appealed to citizens to use drinking water responsibly and avoid unnecessary wastage until the reservoir receives sufficient inflows during the ongoing monsoon season.

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