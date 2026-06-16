Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: NMMC Urges Conservation As Morbe Dam Stock Falls To 13 Per Cent; Assures Water Quality

NMMC has appealed for strict water conservation as Morbe Dam's usable water stock drops to 13 per cent amid delayed monsoon conditions | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, June 16: With Morbe Dam left with only 13 per cent of its usable water stock and complaints of contaminated water surfacing from several parts of the city, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials have urged residents to focus on the quantity of water available rather than its quality.

The dam's current water level stands at 70.16 metres against its full reservoir level of 88 metres, lower than the 73.69 metres recorded on the corresponding day last year.

As a delayed monsoon and forecasts of below-normal rainfall raise concerns over water availability, civic officials said nearly 12,000 water samples collected from households across Navi Mumbai were tested following complaints, and no widespread quality issues were found.

Morbe Water Stock Drops To 13%

The declining water level in Morbe Dam has heightened fears of a water shortage, with civic officials estimating that the available stock may last only till the end of July if substantial rainfall does not replenish the reservoir.

Last year, the monsoon arrived on May 25 and the city received 3,438.19 mm of rainfall, helping maintain reservoir levels. This year, however, delayed rains have prompted the NMMC to impose a 10 per cent water cut and appeal to residents to conserve water.

NMMC Says Water Quality Meets Standards

Arvind Shinde, Executive Engineer of NMMC's Water Department, said the civic body carried out extensive testing after residents complained of muddy and allegedly contaminated water being supplied in some localities.

"At this stage, residents need to focus more on the quantity of water available rather than worry about its quality, as there is no issue with the quality of water being supplied. Conservation of water needs to be practiced strictly," Shinde said.

According to him, nearly 12,000 household water samples were analysed following complaints.

"Some reports indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria and declared the water non-potable. However, upon re-verification, the water was found to be potable. In many cases, contamination occurs because of the containers used for collecting samples or due to the manner in which they are transported to laboratories," he explained.

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Citizens Urged To Conserve Water

The civic administration has maintained that water supplied through its treatment and distribution network meets prescribed standards and is being continuously monitored. Officials have urged citizens to avoid wastage and cooperate with conservation measures as the city awaits substantial rainfall to replenish its primary source of drinking water.

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