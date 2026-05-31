'Only 60 Days Of Water Left': Navi Mumbai Civic Body Urges Conservation As Morbe Dam Levels Fall | File

Navi Mumbai: With only 17 per cent usable water stock remaining in the Morbe Dam—enough to meet the city's drinking water needs for the next 60 days—the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to residents to use water judiciously and conserve water amid concerns over delayed monsoon rains.

The civic body has already implemented a 10 per cent water cut across the city from May 25 and announced additional conservation measures to curb wastage. The civic body has appealed the hotels and restaurants not to serve water to customers unless specifically requested, while the use of potable water for construction activities has been prohibited.

According to NMMC officials, Morbe Dam currently has 71.8 million cubic metres (MCM) of water available. However, after accounting for dead storage and anticipated evaporation losses, only about 17 per cent of the reservoir's capacity remains usable for drinking purposes. Civic authorities warned that the available stock would be sufficient only for the next two months if substantial rainfall does not arrive soon.

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The administration noted that a considerable amount of water is wasted in hotels and eateries where glasses of water are routinely placed before customers. To minimise such wastage, establishments have been instructed to provide water only on request.

The corporation has also taken a strict stand against the use of drinking water at construction sites. Officials said potable water cannot be diverted for construction work at a time when the city is facing a potential water shortage and residents are being asked to conserve every drop.

The NMMC has urged citizens to adopt water-saving practices such as avoiding the use of hoses for washing vehicles, using buckets instead of showers, repairing leaking taps immediately, preventing water tanks from overflowing and installing water-efficient fixtures.

Mayor Sujata Patil appealed to residents, commercial establishments and developers to cooperate with the conservation drive, stressing that collective efforts will be crucial to ensuring uninterrupted water supply until the monsoon replenishes the reservoir.

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