Pune: Monsoon Unlikely To Reach Most Parts Of Maharashtra Before June 10 | Representation Image

Pune: The southwest monsoon is unlikely to reach most parts of Maharashtra before June 10, according to weather authorities. While several regions of the state are expected to receive stormy rain from 1st June onwards, officials clarified that this rainfall is not linked to the monsoon.

Weather conditions are expected to change across Maharashtra in the coming week. Afternoon cloud cover and localised thunderstorms with rain have been forecast for Vidarbha, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Khandesh. Some parts of Konkan may also receive rainfall.

Temperature To Fall…

Maximum temperatures across the state are likely to fall compared to May. However, some areas of Vidarbha, particularly East Vidarbha, may continue to record temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Officials said the monsoon has not yet reached Kerala, and there is currently no indication that it will arrive in most parts of Maharashtra before June 10.

Govt Urges Caution To Farmers…

In view of the expected weather changes, the Agriculture Department and Disaster Management Department have appealed to farmers and the public to remain cautious.

Farmers have been advised not to depend on the upcoming stormy rain and to avoid starting sowing operations before the monsoon arrives. Authorities warned that premature sowing could lead to losses if rainfall does not continue.

The departments have also urged citizens and farmers to take precautions during lightning strikes. People should avoid standing under trees or tin sheds or near electrical transformers, power poles and overhead power lines during thunderstorms. Livestock should also be moved to safe locations to prevent accidents.