Rain Likely In Pune Between 19th & 23rd April As Heat & Humidity Rise | Representational Image I PTI

Pune: After days of intense heat and rising humidity, relief may be on the way for the city as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in Pune between 19th April and 23rd April.

Since Thursday, residents across the city have been experiencing unusually humid and hot weather. The discomfort has led many to expect pre-monsoon showers. Weather officials now confirm that rain is indeed likely over the next few days.

According to the IMD, short-duration but intense spells of rain are possible during this period. However, officials said the exact areas that will receive rainfall can only be identified once thunderclouds begin forming. The precise amount of rainfall also cannot be predicted at this stage.

The expected showers are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm activity. Experts say such sudden and sharp rain spells are common during the pre-monsoon phase.

Read Also Pune On Alert As Rain, Thunderstorms Set To Hit Maharashtra From Monday

The development comes after a long dry spell in Pune. The city has recorded a fair share of rainfall since the beginning of 2026. Data from the IMD shows that January to March remained largely dry, but the end of March and start of April had heavy showers in a small span of time.

Meteorologists say the upcoming rain could bring temporary relief from the heat. However, they caution that conditions may remain unstable, with sudden changes in weather likely over the next few days.

Citizens are advised to stay alert for thunderstorm activity, especially during evening hours, when such systems are more likely to develop.